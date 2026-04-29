SportsVolleyball

Tigresses finally crack Lady Falcons’ code, advance to stepladder Round 2

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
UST Golden Tigresses continue their Cinderella run in the UAAP Season 88 women's volleyball tournament. (UAAP Media)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Santo Tomas finally cracked Adamson’s code just in time, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19, and advanced to the stepladder Round 2 of the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, April 29.

Heading into the crucial tiff as the underdogs, the Golden Tigresses, powered by Angge Poyos who delivered the finishing blow, drew strength from their past dismal showing and outshone Shai Nitura and the Lady Falcons on both ends to complete their quick, sweet revenge.

Aside from avenging its two straight-set losses in the eliminations, UST arranged a stepladder clash against reigning champion National University this Saturday, May 2, at the same venue.

Adamson, on the other hand, entered the exit gates with a 9-5 card at third – its best elimination run since Season 85.

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