Gregorio backs MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 as sports tourism pillar

CALATAGAN, Batangas — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has thrown its full support behind the 2026 Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation Tour of Luzon presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, an event that promises to be more exciting and challenging than its 2025 revival, with organizers doubling their efforts to elevate the race.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio expressed optimism about the Tour’s role as a driver of sports tourism, especially after six foreign teams joined the competition despite the ongoing energy crisis.

“The great revival we ignited in 2025 is now in full motion in 2026. Salamat to MPTC and to all who stand behind this iconic cycling race,’’ said Gregorio during the flag-off stage at the Calatagan South Beach (CaSoBe).

Wednesday’s Stage 1 of the Tour, a grueling 150-kilometer road race from this beachfront paradise developed by Landco Pacific Corporation to the Tagaytay City Praying Hands, proved punishing for local riders but was dominated by foreign competitors.

Syrian teenager Yousef Ibrahiem Alrefai of Life Cycles (LCW) from Dubai and his Russian teammate Nikita Shulchenko crossed the finish line hand-in-hand for a 1-2 photo finish. British rider Douglas Tyler Hannay of Excellent Noodles Cycling team secured third place.

“This event is a shining example of how sports thrive when the public and private sectors collaborate,’’ said Gregorio.

“The PSC is proud to champion the Tour of Luzon 2026—one of the pillars of our sports tourism program, and a symbol of our nation’s momentum in global cycling,” added the PSC chief.

Go for Gold rider Jericho Jay Lucero, a former national cyclist, endured a crash at the 40-kilometer mark along Payapa road but still managed to finish fourth with the same time as Hannay and teammate Rench Michael Bondoc.

Last year’s champion Joo Dae Yeong of Gapyeong Cycling team finished 15th, while Standard Insurance Philippines captain Ronald Oranza placed 37th.

“I was amazed by my local teammates. They really supported us, and so glad to get our first ever stage victory here in the Philippines,” said Alrefai, 19, who clocked in at three hours, 36 minutes, and 35 seconds. Shulchenko, 26, matched his time, while Hannay trailed by one minute and 56 seconds.

A total of 112 riders completed Stage 1, with support from the MVP Group, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and alignment with the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee, which is also chaired by Gregorio.

The race is sanctioned by PhilCycling under Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino.

Alrefai’s victory earned him the symbolic yellow jersey, leading the general classification by four seconds over Shulchenko after a 10-second bonus.