QCPD hunts gunmen in brazen Timog ambush

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has launched an intensified manhunt for two motorcycle-riding gunmen who killed two men in a daylight ambush along Timog Avenue in Quezon City.

The victims were identified as “Norberto,” 51, a driver from Cubao, and “Ceferino,” 75, a businessman from UP Teachers Village East. Both were declared dead at East Avenue Medical Center.

A Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcer, who rushed to the scene after hearing gunfire, found the victims inside and beside a white Suzuki S-Presso.

Norberto sustained three gunshot wounds, while Ceferino suffered six.

Authorities said CCTV footage showed the assailants fleeing on a matte blue-and-black Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle.

Follow-up operations later led to the recovery of the suspects’ abandoned getaway vehicle on Scout Rallos near Ybardolaza Street.

Investigators also recovered spent cartridge cases, deformed bullets, and latent fingerprints from the crime scene and the victims’ vehicle.

From the motorcycle, police found two helmets, a side mirror, a surgical mask, and a blue bonnet believed to have been used by the suspects.

All evidence is undergoing forensic examination to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive.

QCPD said coordinated manhunt operations are ongoing. The public is urged to report information that may aid the investigation through E911, QC Helpline 122, or +63 998 598 7960. (Trixee Rosel)