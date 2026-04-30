PNP eyes expanded anti-scam hub vs cybercriminals

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is calling for a stronger, unified approach against cybercriminals amid increasingly sophisticated online fraud schemes.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said the planned National Anti-Scam Hub (NASH) will serve as a centralized platform for reporting scams and coordinating faster inter-agency responses.

He described the initiative as “an answered prayer” to make cyberspace safer, especially for children.

The PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group has been tasked to prepare its operational role, while the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said the hub will streamline reporting processes for victims of online, text, and phone scams.

Nartatez emphasized the importance of readiness within police cyber units and reiterated the need for unified government action to combat digital fraud.

“Your PNP has always been all-out in crafting measures and supporting any effort to make cyberspace safe for everybody. The government’s unified action is important in addressing the increasing sophistication of online fraud schemes and other cybercrimes,” he noted. (Aaron Recuenco)