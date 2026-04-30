News

PNP eyes expanded anti-scam hub vs cybercriminals

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is calling for a stronger, unified approach against cybercriminals amid increasingly sophisticated online fraud schemes.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said the planned National Anti-Scam Hub (NASH) will serve as a centralized platform for reporting scams and coordinating faster inter-agency responses.

He described the initiative as “an answered prayer” to make cyberspace safer, especially for children.

The PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group has been tasked to prepare its operational role, while the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said the hub will streamline reporting processes for victims of online, text, and phone scams.

Nartatez emphasized the importance of readiness within police cyber units and reiterated the need for unified government action to combat digital fraud.

“Your PNP has always been all-out in crafting measures and supporting any effort to make cyberspace safe for everybody. The government’s unified action is important in addressing the increasing sophistication of online fraud schemes and other cybercrimes,” he noted. (Aaron Recuenco)

Manila Hotel cited on anniversary
QC orders prompt disposal of swill feed to fight African Swine Flu
New S. Korean leader shuns imperial home
No agreement on return of PH fishers to Panatag
Caloocan prosecutor shot dead
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article After a promotion in the Air Force Reserve, Brig. Gen. Romero receives ‘rare honors’ from Navy

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

After a promotion in the Air Force Reserve, Brig. Gen. Romero receives ‘rare honors’ from Navy
News
Volley stars arrive in Candon for PVL, S Turf All-Star Showcase
Headlines Sports
Rockets avert elimination again, escape Lakers to trim series deficit to 3-2
Basketball Sports
NBI: VP Sara’s assassin claims under probe
News