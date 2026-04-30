After a promotion in the Air Force Reserve, Brig. Gen. Romero receives ‘rare honors’ from Navy

MANILA — Newly-promoted Brig. Gen. Michael ‘Mikee’ Romero of the Philippine Air Force Reserve Force was recently honored by the Philippine Navy not only once but thrice for his “exceptionally meritorious and sustained service” in supporting naval aviation development in the country.

Romero received the Naval Aviator Wings, Command-at-Sea Badge, and Surface Warfare Badge in ceremonies held April 20 at the Philippine Fleet headquarters in Subic Bay and last April 24 at the Naval Air Warfare Force in Sangley, Cavite.

The three awards, which are considered as Navy’s rarest and highest qualifications, were unprecedented in the history of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Navy.

The badges represent core areas of naval operations — aviation, command at sea, and surface warfare— and are typically associated with separate career tracks within the Navy.

No less than Philippine Fleet commander Rear Admiral Joe Anthony Orbe conferred the Command-at-Sea and Surface Warfare badges to Romero with the approval of Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Jose Ambrosio Ezpeleta.

The Naval Aviator Wings, on the other hand, were awarded by Naval Air Warfare Force Commander Rear Admiral Emilio Orio.

The conferment, covered by General Orders No. 181 dated April 15, 2026, cited Romero’s “exceptionally meritorious and sustained service” in supporting naval aviation development and enhancing interoperability between the Navy and the Air Force.

Romero received the Naval Aviator Wings for his contributions to maritime aviation, including flight operations, pilot training, and air support. The Command-at-Sea Badge denotes leadership in directing naval forces under operational conditions, while the Surface Warfare Badge signifies proficiency in shipboard operations and fleet coordination.

To receive all three distinctions is highly uncommon, as they are generally earned through separate professional tracks.

Officials said Romero’s conferment represents a rare acknowledgment of cross-domain contributions, particularly in aviation support, coordination, and logistics, and underscores the AFP’s push to integrate capabilities across services.

A certified helicopter pilot, Romero has been involved in initiatives linked to maritime air operations and inter-service coordination, including support for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

A separate issuance, General Orders No. 180, confirmed his receipt of an honorary flag-rank Command-at-Sea distinction.

The recognition coincided with a strategic partnership between the Navy and Globalport Terminals Inc., designating the Romero-led company as a Philippine Navy Affiliate Reserve Unit.