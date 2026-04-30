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NIA Road fire displaces 71 families; arson ruled out

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Firefighters respond to a third alarm fire that hit a residential area on NIA Road in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Thursday, April 30. (Photo from Central Nazareth Fire Rescue Brigade)

A predawn blaze tore through NIA Road in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Thursday, April 30, displacing at least 71 families and damaging 15 houses.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire was confirmed at 12:57 a.m. and quickly escalated, reaching the second alarm at 1:10 a.m. and third alarm at 1:25 a.m.

Firefighters declared it under control by 1:57 a.m. after more than an hour of operations.

Barangay officials initially counted 35 households affected, later rising to 71 families who registered for assistance.

Displaced residents were temporarily sheltered at the Camp Karingal Covered Court, where emergency aid was distributed.

City officials stressed the blaze was accidental, debunking claims of arson.

Initial BFP findings point to copper burning in an abandoned house as the likely cause, though investigation continues.

The Quezon City government vowed sustained support, including financial aid and relocation options within the NIA site or in resettlement areas such as Harmony Hills in Batasan Hills and QCitizen Homes-Urban Deca.

The incident follows a March 6 fire in the same barangay that displaced more than 2,300 families, which remains under under separate investigation. (Trixee Rosel and Allysa Nievera)

 

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