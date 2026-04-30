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5 big-time drug pushers yield P680K shabu, gun in Cavite

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities collared five high-value suspects and seized P680,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in General Trias City on April 28 (Photo from Cavite PPO)

CAVITE – Authorities collared five suspected big-time drug peddlers and seized P680,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in General Trias City on Tuesday, April 28.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (Cavite PPO) identified the suspects as “Kim,” “Nyl,” “Mon,” “Don,” and “Angie.”

The suspects were caught in the act of selling illegal drugs.

Confiscated during the sting operation were 100 grams of white crystalline substance, a gun without a serial number, a magazine, and ammunition.

The pieces of evidence will be forwarded to the Provincial Forensic Unit in Imus City for laboratory and ballistic examination.

Police said the suspects are facing illegal possession of firearm and drug charges. (Carla Bauto Deña)

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