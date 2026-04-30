PNP steps up security ahead of Labor Day rallies

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced heightened security measures as it prepares for upcoming rallies, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining peace and order.

Police officials said units have been mobilized to monitor protest sites, secure major thoroughfares, and ensure the safety of both demonstrators and the public.

Coordination with local government units and other law enforcement agencies has been strengthened to manage crowd control and traffic flow.

Authorities stressed that while they respect the right to peaceful assembly, they are ready to respond to any untoward incidents. Police visibility will be increased in rally areas, with quick-reaction teams on standby.

The PNP also urged rally organizers and participants to cooperate with security protocols, avoid bringing prohibited items, and refrain from actions that could disrupt public safety.

Officials assured the public that the police presence is meant to safeguard rights and maintain order, not to intimidate.

“Our role is to protect lives, property, and the democratic process,” the PNP said in a statement. (Aaron Recuenco)