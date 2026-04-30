NLEX pulls off another ‘Houdini act;’ Magnolia wins by a mile

JB Bahio nailed the game-winning jumper to send NLEX to a pulsating 92-90 victory over Rain or Shine and get a share of the top spot in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, April 29.

With the game tied 90-all and the Elasto Painters defense focused on Robert Bolick who already had 30 points, the veteran guard drove hard and found JB Bahio open on the baseline.

The young forward then went for the shot with the ball rattling above the ring before going in with just 0.3 seconds left — much to the delight of the Road Warriors who immediately crowded Bahio in celebration.

Bolick actually finished with a double-double with 11 assists to go with six rebounds and three steals, including the one that prevented ROS from getting a clear shot in the final possession.

Cady Lalanne finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds while Bahio had nine.

The Elasto Painters actually had the chance to take the lead after the deadlock but Jhonard Clarito missed two crucial free throws with 19 seconds left.

“We’re getting better at making the right plays in the end and making the right stops in the end,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said after the game.

“I’m very happy that they fought hard today. Rain or Shine, mabigat talaga yun, alam natin ang capabilities nila and mabuti nakalusot,” he added as the Road Warriors rode on an 11-0 run to erase a 79-87 deficit.

NLEX improved to an 8-2 record catching its victim on similar standings.

Meanwhile, Magnolia routed Titan Ultra, 135-98.

Clint Chapman exploded for 31 while Zav Lucero and Javi Gomez de Liano had 19 and 18 respectively.

The Hotshots improved to a 5-5 record. (By Reynald Magallon)