Korean beats Pinoy fighter in URCC bout

South Korean DeokJin Seo won by decision over Henry Anduque to reinforce his billing as one of the fast-rising stars of the Universal Reality Combat Champion (URCC) Fight Club during a recent heavyweight match at the G Side Night Club in Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

Living up to his impressive credentials, the Korean struck like a flash and battered his Filipino rival with tremendous striking skill on the way to a unanimous decision victory.

The win put the South Korean fighter in a projected showdown with Sugar Ray “The Mammoth” Estroso for the heavyweight title.

“Great win. I focused on my counters and happily to get it and I will train hard for my next fight,” the Korean said.

URCC President Alvin Aguilar praised all the fighters for showing pride in their respective fights.

“It was a hell of a fight and we’re thankful to all fighters who put up quality performances,” Aguilar said. “We are looking forward to Seo’s potential challenge against Estroso next. It is going to be a thrilling matchup.”

Rufino Mante and Albert Patindol also emerged victorious with for the former scoring a third-round technical knockout win over Arsenio Balisacan in their bantamweight showdown.

Patindol was declared winner by submission (kimura) over veteran Rene Catalan in round two of their flyweight bout in a match that ended controversially.

Catalan, a decorated former national team athlete, contested the decision, claiming

he did not tap out and is asking for a rematch with Patindol.