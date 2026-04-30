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Korean beats Pinoy fighter in URCC bout

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
URCC President Alvin Aguilar meddles with DeokJin Seo and Sugar Ray Estroso

South Korean DeokJin Seo won by decision over Henry Anduque to reinforce his billing as one of the fast-rising stars of the Universal Reality Combat Champion (URCC) Fight Club during a recent heavyweight match at the G Side Night Club in Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

Living up to his impressive credentials, the Korean struck like a flash and battered his Filipino rival with tremendous striking skill on the way to a unanimous decision victory.

 

The win put the South Korean fighter in a projected showdown with Sugar Ray “The Mammoth” Estroso for the heavyweight title.

“Great win. I focused on my counters and happily to get it and I will train hard for my next fight,” the Korean said.

URCC President Alvin Aguilar praised all the fighters for showing pride in their respective fights.

“It was a hell of a fight and we’re thankful to all fighters who put up quality performances,” Aguilar said. “We are looking forward to Seo’s potential challenge against Estroso next. It is going to be a thrilling matchup.”

Rufino Mante and Albert Patindol also emerged victorious with for the former scoring a third-round technical knockout win over Arsenio Balisacan in their bantamweight showdown.

 

Patindol was declared winner by submission (kimura) over veteran Rene Catalan in round two of their flyweight bout in a match that ended controversially.

 

Catalan, a decorated former national team athlete, contested the decision, claiming

he did not tap out and is asking for a rematch with Patindol.

 

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