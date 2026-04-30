P68-M shabu recovered inside impounded trike in Zamboanga del Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities have discovered suspected shabu valued at P68 million hidden in the compartment of an impounded three-wheeled vehicle following a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur province, police said Wednesday.

Police Major Jason Ray Gomera, chief of the Zamboanga del Sur Highway Patrol Team, said in a report that the illegal drugs were discovered during the conduct of their Technical Inspection Inventory Report (TIIR) around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) were immediately called in after the discovery of 10 plastic packs containing the contraband hidden under the driver’s seat of a rear-engine, three-wheeled vehicle locally known as “bao-bao.”

“Upon the inventory conducted by PDEG in the presence of media and barangay officials, it was found out that there are 10 packs of alleged shabu with a street value of P68 million,” Gomera said in his report.

He said the vehicle was impounded after its driver, “Abdullah,” failed to present documents when flagged down in a checkpoint operation on the national highway in Barangay Buenavista, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Abdullah was flagged for the initial violation of unauthorized modification of the vehicle he was driving while traveling from Malangas, Zamboanga del Sur, to Cotabato City. The suspect never returned to claim his bao-bao.

Gomera said the confiscated drugs were turned over to the PDEG for proper disposition. (PNA)