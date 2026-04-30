Volley stars arrive in Candon for PVL, S Turf All-Star Showcase

CANDON CITY – The 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase blasts off Friday here, promising a rare convergence of the sport’s brightest stars and bringing together the country’s finest talents for a day of elite competition, entertainment, and camaraderie at the Candon City Arena.

Fans are in for a treat as top-tier players from both the men’s and women’s ranks share the spotlight in a spectacle that celebrates the very best of Philippine volleyball.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with the Spikers’ Turf All-Star Game, where the men’s league’s premier athletes take center stage. The spotlight then shifts to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Star Game at 5:30 p.m., featuring a clash between two loaded squads – Team Heart and Team Hustle.

Team Heart boasts a formidable starting roster bannered by Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza and Jeanette Panaga of Creamline, alongside Bella Belen (Capital1), Majoy Baron (PLDT), Erika Santos (Cignal) and Justine Jazareno (Akari) with PLDT’s Rald Ricafort as head coach.

Backing them up is an equally star-studded bench led by Alyssa Valdez (Creamline), joined by newly crowned MVP Vanie Gandler, Dawn Catindig, Gel Cayuna of Cignal, Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips of Nxled, and Galeries Tower’s Jean Asis – forming a lineup that blends experience, versatility and star power.

On the other side, Team Hustle brings its own firepower with Kim Fajardo, Kianna Dy, and Mika Reyes of PLDT leading the charge. They are joined by Kath Arado (PLDT), Bernadeth Pons (Creamline), Eya Laure (Choco Mucho) and Fifi Sharma (Akari), under the guidance of Rommel Abella, who takes over the coaching chores from Shaq delos Santos.

Their bench is just as deep, featuring Brooke Van Sickle (Nxled) and Tots Carlos (Creamline), along with Alohi Robins-Hardy (Farm Fresh), Ivy Lacsina (Akari), Jackie Acuña (Cignal), Alyssa Eroa (ZUS Coffee) and Bea De Leon (Creamline), ensuring a relentless pace and high-level play throughout the match.

Earlier in the day, the Spikers’ Turf All-Star Game will showcase the men’s division with Team Power and Team Passion going head-to-head.

Team Power will be led by Savouge coach Sydney Calderon, with the starting unit composed of Jude Garcia, Adrian Villados, Noel Kampton, Lloyd Josafat, and Menard Guerrero (Criss Cross), alongside Louie Ramirez (Savouge).

Kim Malabunga (Criss Cross) will also step into the starting lineup in place of JP Bugaoan (Savouge).

The bench of Team Power features EJ Casaña and Vince Lorenzo (AEP-Cabstars), Billie Anima and JM Ronquillo (Alpha Insurance), Jaron Requinton (Criss Cross), and Jayvee Sumagaysay (VNS Always Bright Laticrete).

Edward Camposano (Alpha Insurance) will be replaced by Ysay Marasigan (Criss Cross).

Team Passion, on the other hand, will be coached by Criss Cross mentor Tai Bundit, fielding a starting six of Mark Calado, Vince Imperial, Giles Torres, and Rikko Marmeto (Savouge), Alche Gupiteo and Poy Colinares (Criss Cross), and Jau Umandal (Alpha Insurance).

Comprising Team Passion’s reserves are Nico Almendras, John Philip Pepito, and Gian Glorioso (Criss Cross), Mfena Gwaza and Jay Rack De La Noche (AEP-Cabstars), and Cian Silang (Alpha Insurance).

Jared Schnake (AEP-Cabstars) will complete the bench, replacing Shawie Caritativo of (Savouge).

Adding intrigue to both All-Star Games is the introduction of the “Premier Ball,” a special rule designed to heighten excitement. Once per set, each team may activate the Premier Ball– signaled by the captain – which, if used to win a rally, awards two points instead of one.

To maintain competitive balance, the Premier Ball cannot be used to close out a set. Its use is capped at 22 points in sets one to four and 12 points in a deciding fifth set, ensuring added drama without directly determining the outcome.

Beyond the matches, fans will also enjoy skill-based contests, including the Setter Challenge, Digging Challenge, and Serving Challenge, making the showcase not just a battle of teams, but a celebration of individual excellence.

With an unprecedented assembly of volleyball’s biggest names all in one venue, the 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase stands as a true celebration of the sport – where elite talent, fierce competition and pure entertainment come together in one unforgettable event.