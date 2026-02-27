₱22.4-M FBM MEGAPOT jackpot winner in Calasiao, Pangasinan sets new E-Bingo record

February 21, 2026 — A new milestone in E-Bingo history was achieved after a lucky player from Calasiao, Pangasinan won the ₱22.4 million FBM MEGAPOT jackpot, a record-setting grand prize payout in E-Bingo.

The historic win occurred during a regular session of FBM Bingo Pilipino. What started as an ordinary gaming experience transformed into an extraordinary moment when the record-breaking MEGAPOT jackpot was triggered. The entire hall burst into celebration as the life-changing prize was officially confirmed and awarded.

The lucky winner expressed shock and gratitude upon seeing the jackpot appear on the screen, describing the experience as life-changing and beyond expectations. Fellow players and staff joined in the celebration, marking the occasion as one of the most memorable moments in the hall’s history.

Since its nationwide launch in October 2025, the FBM MEGAPOT has already paid out more than ₱75 million in prizes across the country. Among the notable wins was a massive ₱9 million jackpot in Cabanatuan, followed by another exciting ₱2.4 million win recently in Tuguegarao. Each milestone has fueled anticipation—and this latest ₱22.4 million record-breaker has raised the bar even higher.

This milestone highlights the continued growth and excitement surrounding the FBM MEGAPOT, which has become one of the most anticipated jackpot features in the E-Bingo community. Each game offers players the opportunity to win big, reinforcing the thrill and entertainment that define the FBM experience.

As the MEGAPOT prize continues to grow, excitement among players nationwide remains high. FBM reminds all players to enjoy the games responsibly and to practice mindful gaming at all times.

Play Smart. Stay Lucky.

Gambling can be addictive. Know when to stop.