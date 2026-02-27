Cabstars rebound, dismantle Griffins in 3

Games on Sunday

(Filoil Playtime Centre)

1 p.m. – Cabstars vs Criss Cross

3 p.m. – 3B vs VNS

5 p.m. – Savouge vs Alpha Insurance

Reeling from a straight-set defeat to Savouge, AEP Cabstars wasted no time rewriting their narrative.

The Cabstars showcased resilience and swift adjustments, dismantling VNS Always Bright Laticrete, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the FilOil Playtime Centre in San Juan on Friday.

Coach Kitty Antiporda demanded sharper execution and a quicker offensive tempo after their previous setback and the Cabstars responded with crisp ball reception and more fluid set distribution, allowing their hitters to attack with rhythm and confidence.

“Magandang bawi kasi pangit ‘yung game namin nung first game so nakapagadjust kami doon sa dapat namin ayusin ngayong match. Yung game plan namin nasunod din and at the same time maganda yung pinakita ng mga bata,” said Antiporta.

John Mark Obongen provided the spark for the Griffins in the third frame as they forced a tie with the Cabuyao-based team at 17.

However, the Cabstars came through with a strong finishing kick as setter EJ Casaña scored three points on two blocks and an ace in the decisive 8-2 run to propel them to victory in the tournament organized by Sports Vision and supported by Alpha Insurance, Black Mamba, Premiere EMS, and ArenaPlus for the win in 76 minutes.

Casaña stabilized their offense with 18 excellent sets and finished with five points while Vince Abrot added 10 marks in the emphatic win.

Paul Malaiba contributed nine points while Nas Gwaza scored eight as the Cabstars dominated the spiking department, 49-30.

Jerzy Santos posted nine points in two sets as the Griffins dropped to 0-2 following a similar shutout loss to the Criss Cross King Crunchers in the double round-robin eliminations.

Obongen scored eight points in two sets of action while Roniey Adviento added six markers.

Both teams will be back on Sunday, still at the San Juan venue with the Cabstars facing the fancied King Crunchers at 1 p.m. and the Griffins tangling with the 3B side at 3 p.m.