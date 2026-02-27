MMDA reactivates 136 hotline for 5-minute road assistance

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Thursday, Feb. 26, the reactivation and reformatting of its Metrobase (02) 136 hotline, designed to respond to road emergencies within five minutes.

At a Palace press briefing, MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III assured motorists of rapid assistance from traffic enforcers across major Metro Manila roads for incidents such as crashes and vehicle breakdowns.

To ensure swift traffic flow, Torre explained that Metrobase will utilize CCTV footage to quickly assess accountability and clear road obstructions.

The agency will also send this footage directly to concerned parties via social media to help resolve insurance and liability disputes efficiently.

“Gusto natin clear na kaagad ang kalsada at kung anuman ang usapin ninyo sa banggaan na iyan – kung sino ang magbabayad ng insurance, kung sino ang mananagot sa mga gastusin,” Torre added.

Torre emphasized that the MMDA’s (02) 136 emergency hotline has long been operational, but its reactivation aims to raise public awareness of government facilities that benefit the public.

He also assured that the agency has sufficient manpower to operate the hotline effectively. (Odralim Villarez)