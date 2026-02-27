Suganob battles Baleni in Kumong Bol-anon; Eman Bacosa also vies

CEBU CITY–Boholano boxer Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob and South African opponent vowed to give it their all when they clash in the main event of the Kumong Bol-anon 24 on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

Suganob is looking to extend his four-fight winning streak while Siphamandla Baleni is out to finally end a three-fight slump.

“I know he will do his best to end his slide, that’s why I prepared hard for this fight,” Suganob said after the weigh-in on Friday, Feb. 27.

It may be a non-title fight but Suganob, who holds a 17W-1L, 6KOs, is looking at the fight as a must-win duel as he looks to earn another shot at the world title.

Interestingly, it was against a South African opponent when Suganob faltered in his first world title flight, losing to Sivenathi Nontshinga for the IBF world junior flyweight title two years ago.

“This fight is very important for me,” Suganob said.

While coming in as a replacement, Baleni isn’t going to be an easy prey.

The 35-year-old Baleni is a former two-division champion and a two-time world title challenger with 21 wins, eight by knockout, eight losses, and two draws.

“Anything can happen but I will be there ready,” Baleni said.

Expected to earn a share of the limelight is the main supporting bout that will feature Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, the son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, versus Indonesia’s Reynold Kundimang.

The 21-year-old Pacquiao will be putting his unbeaten record on the line.

“I’ll do my best to give the fans a great show,”said Pacquiao, who holds a 7W-1D, 4KOs slate.

It will be the first time that Pacquiao will step into the ring after formally joining the world of showbiz. He signed with the Sparkle GMA Artist Center last November or a month after he won over Nico Salaod via unanimous decision.

Just like in his previous fights, Pacquiao said his legendary father has thrown his full support for his debut in the highly successful boxing series put up by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotion of lawyer-sportsman Floriezyl Podot.

“For this fight, he just reminded me to always pray. He told me to believe in myself because if I prepared, trained enough, I would have nothing to worry about,” he said.

Kundimang has nine wins, seven losses and three draws.(Calvin D. Cordova)