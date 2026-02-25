PNP chief: People Power anniversary, Trillion Peso March generally peaceful

Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), commended the professionalism of the policemen deployed and stressed that despite seven officers being injured by unruly protesters, the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary and the Trillion Peso March were generally peaceful and orderly.

“The EDSA anniversary and Trillion Peso March have concluded without any major untoward incident. Overall, the activities were generally peaceful,” Nartatez said, praising the restraint and dedication of policemen who exercised maximum tolerance throughout the events.

More than 13,000 policemen were deployed, most as early as Tuesday night, to secure the two gatherings attended by about 6,000 people at the EDSA Shrine and the People Power Monument.

Police Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones, Jr., head of the PNP Directorate for Operations, said officers were accommodating to avoid clashes with protesters. “There are some groups that did not have a permit, but the directive of our PNP chief is maximum tolerance. Let’s still allow them to express their opinions, provided they do not cause trouble,” he said.

Peñones reported that at leas t two persons were arrested and will face charges of direct assault, resistance and disobedience to authority, alarm and scandal, and violation of Batasang Pambansa 880.

Nartatez emphasized that the smooth conduct of both events demonstrated cooperation between participants and police forces in promoting safe and disciplined public gatherings. (Aaron Recuenco)