Jealous ex-convict sparks massive fire in Intramuros; 600 families displaced

A jealous rage allegedly drove an ex-convict to set his own home ablaze in Barangay 655, Intramuros, Manila, sparking a massive fire on Feb. 25 that destroyed at least 300 houses, displaced around 600 families, and caused ₱1.5 million in damages.

The blaze, which escalated to fourth alarm, ripped through the crowded Maisan area, sending thick smoke into the Manila skyline and forcing residents to flee as flames consumed tightly packed homes.

Authorities identified the suspect only as alias Burnok, an ex-convict in his mid-30s with multiple robbery cases and repeated prison terms.

Released from detention the night before, he allegedly discovered his wife with another man.

In a fit of rage, he reportedly carried gasoline from his father’s truck, doused his fourth-floor home, and set it afire. The flames quickly spread to rooftops and neighboring houses made of light materials.

Families scrambled to escape, clutching children, pets, documents, and whatever belongings they could save.

Burning debris rained down as smoke engulfed nearby streets.

Firefighters battled the inferno for more than six hours, hampered by limited water supply and narrow access roads, before declaring it out at 11:30 p.m.

The destruction left hundreds homeless and tensions boiling.

Enraged neighbors attacked the suspect before police intervened and took him into custody.

By nightfall, displaced families sought shelter at the Delpan Sports Complex, while San Agustin Church set up tents to distribute hot meals and emergency aid.

Relief operations continue as Barangay 655 officials and authorities assess damages and investigate the incident. (Diann Calucin)