Laput-less Lady Spikers give Maroons a reality check, take share of lead

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Fired-up De La Salle extended its hot streak with a commanding 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win over University of the Philippines for its third consecutive victory and share of the lead in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Motivated to make an impact in the early goings of the season, the Lady Spikers imposed their will and reasserted their dominance anew by building a big separation in all three sets – highlighted by a 24-11 lead in the opener – which completely took the fight out of the Fighting Maroons.

The Taft-based squad hardly broke a sweat in hiking its record to 3-0, sharing the lead with reigning champion National University. The State U, on the other hand, fell to 2-1 to level with Adamson in the standings.

La Salle’s win was more impressive as its top arsenal Shevana Laput was sidelined due to sickness.

With Laput’s absence, Angel Canino dazzled for La Salle after listing 12 points on 11 attacks and one block along with five excellent digs and six receptions, while Amie Provido and Shane Reterta added 11 points apiece.

Eshana Nunag went superb with 15 excellent sets with one point and four digs. Michaela Santos and Lilay Del Castillo conspired for 16 points.

No players from UP reached a double-digit scoring output with Casiey Dongallo, Jelai Gajero, Irah Jaboneta, and Nina Ytang only tallying four points each in a losing effort.

La Salle comes back against archrival Ateneo on Sunday, March 1, at the same venue, while UP takes on NU Saturday, Feb. 28, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.