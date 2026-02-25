Juan GDL makes it to Gilas 12; Abarrientos, Rosario, Baltazar the final cuts

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Juan Gomez de Liano is finally making his Gilas Pilipinas return after being named to the Final 12 for the national team’s game against New Zealand in the second window of the FIBA 2027 World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas released the roster on the eve of the contest with De Liano, joining Gilas mainstays Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana.

Also part of the crew are overseas-based players AJ Edu, Quentin Millora-Brown, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao.

Gomez de Liano’s inclusion marked his return to active duty to the national team after last donning the national tricolors in 2021 under then head coach Tab Baldwin.

The 26-year-old playmaker is expected to not only provide an additional scoring punch but also the size at the guard position especially against the heftier point guards of New Zealand.

RJ Abarrientos, who saw action in the first window of the qualifiers, Troy Rosario and recently added Justine Baltazar were the final cuts.