Margaret Diaz, Itan Rosales take on another classic in ‘Warat’

Margaret Diaz is fast becoming one of the most sought-after actresses on VMX.

She first gained a strong following after appearing in the remake of the classic ’90s sexy film “Balahibong Pusa,” and now she is set to turn even more heads with another remake, “Warat,” alongside Itan Rosales.

Being tapped to headline projects based on well-known titles inevitably brings comparisons with the sexy stars who came before her—something Margaret openly acknowledges.

“Masaya ako na nabibigyan ako ng break pero may pressure din siyempre dahil nga naikukumpara ako sa mga bigating pangalan,” she shared.

Originally directed by Joel Lamangan and starring Joyce Jimenez and Jomari Yllana, “Warat” tells a story of seduction, ambition, and betrayal. The new version, directed by Christian Paolo Lat, is very much the same but updated to “Gen Z” specs.

“We tried to be as faithful as we can to the original, but we updated the language and visuals to make it more appealing to today’s audiences,” the director explained.

Margaret shared that she gave her all to deliver a performance that could at least measure up to Joyce Jimenez’s memorable portrayal.

“Mahirap kasi magulo talaga ang character ko dito. Maraming emotions ang kailangan kong i-channel sa maraming eksena, pero I think I did a good job naman with the help of my co-star Itan Rosales and our director,” she said.

As for the film’s intimate scenes, both Margaret and Itan said they were fully committed to doing what was needed to make the project memorable.

“Wild kung wild,” said Itan.

In the film, Margaret plays Rica, a young woman living with her abusive aunt. Beautiful and alluring, she is fully aware of the power she holds over men and uses it to her advantage while hiding a deeply vulnerable side.

Opposite her, Itan plays Rex, a troubled young man wrongfully accused of killing his father.

When Rica and Rex meet, an intense attraction develops, leading Rica to see Rex as a way out of her difficult life—only to realize too late that their relationship has become dangerously toxic.

Streaming on February 27, “Warat” explores the harsh reality that sometimes the people we believe will save us are the very ones who lead us to destruction.