Protester arrested amid tension during ‘EDSA 40’ march

Tensions rose between protesters and police on Wednesday, Feb. 25, during the “EDSA 40: Tuloy ang Laban sa Korapsyon at Kahirapan” mobilization, as rallyists marched from EDSA-Ortigas toward the EDSA Shrine.

Authorities had set up barricades along the southbound lane of EDSA to block the group’s advance.

A brief confrontation erupted when members of progressive organizations dismantled the barriers, leading to the arrest of one rallyist.

The detained protester insisted they were only defending themselves.

“At siyempre de-defense po kami ngayon. Sa sobrang ayaw po magpadaan ng mga pulis ay nasa linya naman kami. Tumutulak po sila. Siyempre po nasa gilid kami, sasalag po kami. Hindi naman po kami nagpapatulak doon, matutumba lang po kami doon. Kawawa naman po ‘yung mga kasama namin,” the protester said.

Despite the incident, the march continued toward the EDSA Shrine to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Leaders of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) opposed the declaration of the EDSA Shrine as a rally-free zone, saying the denial of a permit contradicts the ideals of People Power. (Hannah Nicol)