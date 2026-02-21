Cool Smashers flex depth to overcome Belen, Solar Spikers

Creamline leaned on its championship depth and character to overpower Bella Belen and Capital1, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Despite another explosive 26-point performance from Belen, the Cool Smashers flashed their big-game poise to post their third straight victory in four games.

Tots Carlos delivered the knockout blows to seal the deal for Creamline and finished with 15 points, Bernadeth Pons powered in second-chance attacks when it mattered most and scored 14 points, and Jema Galanza came through with clutch hits to contribute 13 points.

The victory also marked Creamline’s first straight-set win since being swept by PLDT – a convincing response after grinding through four-set victories over Choco Mucho and ZUS Coffee.

This time, the Cool Smashers delivered a steadier, more complete performance – sharp in execution, disciplined in defense, and composed in crucial stretches. With the roster finally whole and healthy, the Cool Smashers looked every bit the championship core that has defined the franchise’s success.

And just as importantly, they looked like they were having fun.

“Good vibes lang kami sa Creamline,” said Pons, who earned Best Player of the Game honors after finishing with 14 points and 10 excellent receptions. “We make sure the ball is shared and everyone gets involved. Whether we’re ahead or trying to catch up, we just enjoy what we’re doing on the court.”

Pons, a Southeast Asian Games beach volleyball gold medalist, emphasized that composure fueled their dramatic turnaround in the second set.

“Even when they built that lead, we stayed focused on what we needed to do. We stayed composed,” she added.

That trust – and the depth behind it – ultimately proved decisive, turning a near two-set split into a momentum-swinging statement win.

Capital1 fell to 2-3.