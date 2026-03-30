HeadlinesSports

Akari, Nxled hope to rejuvenate, recalibrate in time for crucial matches

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Nxled Chameleons/PVL)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

 

Four teams hope the Holy Week break will give them enough time to rejuvenate in time for the crucial race for the last two semifinal spots in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Farm Fresh, Nxled, Creamline and Akari have until their April 7 knockout matches to regroup and recalibrate, with only the two winners joining early semifinalists PLDT and Cignal.

The Foxies and the Chameleons collide in their first duel, while the Cool Smashers and the Chargers clash in the other in a pair of anticipated showdowns.

The winner of the Farm Fresh-Nxled clash will set up a semis showdown with PLDT, while the victor in the Creamline-Akari battle will face Cignal.

The first meeting between Farm Fresh and Nxled went down the wire, with the Chameleons edging out a five-set victory behind the explosive efforts of Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips.

In that match, Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu also turned head with a stellar 28-point performance, establishing herself as a major offensive threat.

So formidable is Tubu that she currently ranks as the league’s second-higher scorer while leading in the spiking department.

Fifi Sharma hammers down a spike for Akari. (PVL Images)

In the other pairing, multi-titled Creamline aims to return to familiar territory and further cement its dynasty against a dangerous Akari side which finished third last year.

While championship experience plays a big role for the Cool Smashers led by seasoned players Alyssa Valdez, Michelle Gumabao, Jema Galanza and Bernadeth Pons, the Chargers showcase impressive chemistry and firepower bannered by Ivy Lacsina, Eli Soyud and Grethcel Soltones — evident in their four-set win in their first encounter.

The league returns on April 11 with players and coaches of PLDT and Cignal among the spectators of the two crucial matches.

 

Harden, Zubac shine as Leonard-less Clippers down Doncic, Mavs in playoff opener
PBA: Belga rues tough loss to Beermen
Gilgeous-Alexander overcomes poor shooting performance, leads Thunder past Wizards
Kings stay unscathed in PSL; Citystars win
Velaris reigns anew, tops PCL Rising Stars U19 Cebu
Share This Article
Previous Article Elmo Magalona itinanggi si Julie Anne San Jose!

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Elmo Magalona itinanggi si Julie Anne San Jose!
Entertainment Timing
Palace: No secret deal in possible PH-China oil exploration
Headlines News
PH rowers flex caliber at 2026 PRA indoor meet
Sports
Junior Lady Altas reclaim NCAA crown, dethrone Baby Chiefs
Sports Volleyball