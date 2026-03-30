Aetas receive medical, humanitarian help from ARRAPI, PAF 790

CAPAS, Tarlac — Nearly 300 Aeta-Indigenous Peoples (IPs) received more than what they wished for during the multi-phase outreach program organized recently by Association of the Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines, Inc. at the Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base (CERAB) in Capas here.

That’s because, the Aetas got the wonderful sense of belonging during the expanded humanitarian stage of the program – thanks to the initiative of Col. Mikee Romero-led ARRAPI during the month-long activities held in partnership with the PAF 790th Air Base Group (PAF 790) under Lt. Col. Owen Avenido.

More than the agricultural livelihood and the installation of a permanent market area called “Magtinda Aeta”, the Aetas received medical, dental, and haircut services plus food packs much to their delight.

Apart from free consultations and vital sign checks, they also received essential medicines as most of them have limited regular access to healthcare.

Volunteer dentists also provided tooth extractions, oral hygiene education, and preventive dental care for children and elders.

“It’s our own way of uplifting their spirit and providing joy to IPs, and it was very fulfilling,” said Romero, who was joined Col. Yay Hizon, Col. Floreto Solano, Col. Valdimir Mata, LTC Josefina Torres, and Commander Peter Negrido, LTC Meliton Agpaoa.

Romero is convinced their combined efforts would boost both the immediate welfare and long-term livelihood capability of the Aeta communities.

Operational support also came from the 2nd ARCEN headed by Col. Mark Anthony Yambing, 710th Special Operations Wing (710 SPOW) officials led by BGen Rommel Allan Genete, Col. Caesar Lubaton and Col. Nasul Sajili, and Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) U9 Chief Col. Maribelle Manangbao.