NLEX’s Bolick earns PBA Player of the Week nod

Robert Bolick was clutch last week to help NLEX continue its strong start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Bolick had 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, including a crucial three that the Road Warriors needed in the final seconds to defeat Barangay Ginebra, 118-113, last Friday.

“Character win ito,” said Bolick, who nailed that three with 46.1 seconds left that got NLEX up, 115-113, on their way to the win.

His performance also got him the nod as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period March 25-29.

Bolick knocked down that three over the defense of RJ Abarrientos as NLEX completed its comeback from a 13-point deficit, and a bounce-back win after a close 103-97 defeat over TNT, the team’s first of the conference after winning two straight games.

“‘’Yun ‘yung mga tinatrabaho ko araw-araw sa practice,” said Bolick of the game-winner. “Pagdating sa sitwasyon na ganun, kumpiyansa lang at tiwala sa tinrabaho ko from high school, college, at hanggang pro. Kapag nag-mintis ‘yun, ako ang sisihin, ganun naman ang basketball. Willing naman ako tanggapin ‘yun,” said Bolick.

NLEX (3-1) is in a tie at second place with Terrafirma, Phoenix Super LPG, and Meralco at the close of the week, and behind sole leader Rain or Shine (3-0).

Bolick said he was actually unsatisfied with his play against Barangay Ginebra where he committed five turnovers.

“Sama nga ng laro ko eh. Ako nga ‘yung -10, may mga turnover sa dulo. Ang ganda lang ng laban namin nitong back-to-back games. Nasulot kami ng TNT, eto lumamang na naman sila, panay turnover ako, kala mo dere-derecho na pero lumaban kami at nakuha pa namin ang panalo,” said Bolick.

Bolick edged the likes of Ricci Rivero of Phoenix Super LPG, Felix Lemetti of Rain or Shine, and Zavier Lucero of Magnolia in the award handed out by mediamen regularly covering the PBA beat.