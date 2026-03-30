Fil-Am Nation USA completes NBTC three-peat with come-from-behind win over UST

From down four in the last two minutes of regulation to up 10 at the end of the 2026 Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM, Fil-Am Nation USA now breathes rare air as a three-peat champion.

As Blaze Johnson and Quali Giran didn’t quit until the final buzzer, so did the rest of the Fil-Ams, as they tamed UST x D’Generals in overtime, 85-75, in the Division 1 title game on Sunday, March 29, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Johnson posted a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with four assists en route to the Ato Badolato Most Outstanding Player honors, while Giran stuffed the stat sheet himself with 23 markers, five boards, and five dimes.

Those two connived for back-to-back baskets that turned a 71-75 deficit at the 2:19 mark of the fourth quarter into a tied tally of 75-all.

Still, the Tiger Cubs actually had the championship within their grasp, as Kirk Canete set up Carsson Vidanes down low, only for the ball to slip through the latter’s two hands with 18.1 seconds left in regulation.

Though Johnson was unable to win the title outright in the next possession, his baseline jumper early in overtime proved to be the go-ahead basket, as all in all, Fil-Am Nation USA went on a furious 14-0 endgame fightback to seal the deal in its three-peat.

Daniel Johnson, Elias Gish, and Bas Margate also did their part, as their effort and energy held UST x D’Generals scoreless in the last seven minutes of play.

“Throughout the tournament, we always talk about stops, or kills, or a string of stops. This time, we can say defense did win a championship,” said shot-caller Jeff Dosada, who follows in the footsteps of Byron Scott and Chris Gavina as champion coaches.

The Fil-Ams now stand alongside National U, which won thrice in a row from 2019-23, as rulers of the Philippine national under-19 championship for three consecutive tournaments.

Johnlee Melano fronted the Tiger Cubs’ tremendous try with 25 points on top of four rebounds and two steals. Running out of gas in the endgame, however, they fell short in their quest for redemption after having just been dethroned in UAAP Season 88 boys’ basketball.

Nonetheless, Melano and UST x D’Generals teammate Joaqui Ludovice were selected to the Mythical 5, alongside Clintone Pico of Arceegee-St. Clare and Fritz John Gonzales of University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Division 2, meanwhile, saw a new king crowned, with Mapua coming out on top of Top Flight Canada, 79-75.

Froilan Reyes showed the way for the Red Robins with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists, all while being hailed as Ato Badolato Most Outstanding Player, as well as named into the Mythical 5 together with teammate Ray Relojo.

Rounding out the top five performers in Division 2 are Riley Santa Juana of Top Flight Canada, Jason Bundalian of Crossover Canada, and Duke Solon of Mindanao regional champion RSY Group of Companies.