‘Paldo nga’ as PBA slaps Abueva 20k fine over postgame remarks

By MARK REY MONTEJO

‎Calvin Abueva was slapped with a P20,000 fine by the PBA after the controversial veteran’s ‘paldo’ remarks against the officials of the Ginebra-Converge game in Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday, March 29.

Abueva, 38, was seen in videos by members of the press, repeatedly shouting ‘paldo’ and ‘paldo silang apat’ before he headed back to theirbduguout, moments after Ginebra’s 99-93 escape over his team, Converge.

This resulted in the league’s decision to give the one-time PBA champion a penalty, which seemed much better than a game suspension.

“Such a malicious and unfounded accusation against our referees cannot go unpunished,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial wrote in a formal letter towards Abueva.

“Your irresponsible statement is tantamount to conduct detrimental to the best interest of the league,” he added.

Abueva already went to the commissioner’s office on Monday, to meet Marcial and also to fulfill his responsibility.

The league also stressed that Abueva, who had apologized to Marcial, must not repeat such actions.

“Bwahaha baka maunahan pa ayan na paldo na,” Abueva quipped on his social media post.

Abueva and the FiberXers (1-4) look to bounce back against Rain or Shine (3-0) next Friday, April 10, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.