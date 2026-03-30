Trust is key for Ramil de Jesus and the untouchable Lady Spikers

By MARK REY MONTEJO

De La Salle simply knew the winning formula.

Under a system crafted to perfection by longtime head coach Ramil de Jesus, the Lady Spikers have enjoyed a lofty status in UAAP women’s volleyball, evident to their current 10-0 record that earned them a Final Four berth in Season 88.

And for the esteemed mentor, giving his players a high level of trust proved to be effective in preserving the tradition.

“Every batch naman kasi may mga mawawala, ‘yon ‘yong dilemma ng mga coaches sa college eh, kasi every four years may nawawalang players, may papasok, so iti-train mo ulit. Papaano mo ipa-follow up sa kanila ‘yong sistema,” said de Jesus after they scored a 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 win over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons last Sunday, March 29.

“‘Yon ang mahirap. Sa ngayon, unti-unti nagpa-process kami sa mga bata, katulong ko ‘yong mga seniors para i-implement ‘yong ganung sistema,” he added. “Ta’s ‘yong mga iiwan nila [natuto] na ganun lang para gutom lagi sa panalo.”

De Jesus, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame of his alma mater Far Eastern University, turned the Lady Spikers into a powerhouse after winning a string of titles highlighted by three three-peats.

In those years La Salle produced the likes of Iris Ortega, Desiree Hernandez, Maureen Penetrante, Paneng Mercado, Manilla Santos, Jacqueline Alarca, Cha Cruz, Abby Maraño, Michelle Gumabao, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Kianna Dy, and Kim Fajardo, to name a few.

“Para sa akin, every year, nagi-improve ‘yong volleyball, so kailangan may humabol sa kung ano mang [bago], ‘di pwede ‘yong ‘di ka hahabol, mapagiiwanan ka,” de Jesus continued.

“Para sakin kailangan lang talaga… ilabas ‘yong mga talent ng mga bata, makita rin nila… mahirap kasi pag may potential ‘yong bata ta’s dimo malabas ‘yong talent. Kaya kailangan pahirapan mo para mailabas nila,” he added.

With current veterans Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, and Amie Provido at the forefront, the Taft-based squad is determined more than ever to reach the Promised Land this time after missing the route in the past two seasons.