Arellano wins seventh straight title in NCAA cheerleading competition

The Arellano dynasty in the NCAA cheerleading scene continued on Thursday.

For the seventh straight time, the Cheifsquad won gold in the NCAA Season 101 Cheerleading Competition presented by the Philippine Sports Commission at Mall of Asia Arena.

Arellano extended its championship streak that began in 2017 during the Grand Old League’s 92nd season after registering a total score of 231 points.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga bata ko, kung ‘di dahil sa kanila, ‘di magiging successful ‘tong seventh straight,” coach Lucky San Juan said.

“Ito ‘yong challenge, kahit sabihin nating nanalo [ngayon], mahirap pa din para sa next year.”

Much like last year, the podium’s ensemble remained the same.

In Season 100, when Arellano won its sixth straight chip, Perpetual Help snagged silver while Letran won bronze.

In the same exact fashion, the Perpsquad and the Letran Cheering Squad rounded out the podium once more.

Perpetual Help tallied 221 while Letran scored 199.5.

Even with the added pressure of winning the cheerleading trophy for the seventh straight time, San Juan’s composure for his Chiefsquad never wavered.

“Ang laki ng tiwala ko sa kanila. Sobra nilang inaral at nireview ‘yang mga ‘yan.”

Arellano took home a grand prize of 100,00 pesos while Perpetual and Letran won 75,000 and 50,000 pesos, respectively.

Emilio Aguinaldo College missed out on a podium finish in fourth place after finishing with 185.5 points. Jose Rizal University cracked the Top 5 after totaling 162 markers.