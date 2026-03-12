Phoenix Petroleum says it honored fuel donations to Hidilyn Diaz before brand conflict

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Phoenix Petroleum said it fulfilled its commitments to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, explaining that the “free fuel for life” incentive it granted the weightlifting champion was provided only during the period when the company and the athlete remained aligned.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, March 12, the petroleum company said it had long supported Filipino athletes and began assisting Diaz even before she won the country’s first Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“Phoenix Petroleum has always held our athletes in the highest regard, and remains proud to have supported them through the years,” the company said, adding it organized donation drives for athletes as early as 2018 and began providing Diaz with an allowance in 2019 while she was pursuing her Olympic dream.

After Diaz won the historic Olympic gold, Phoenix Petroleum said it turned over P5 million cash donation to the weightlifter. They also gave P3 million each to Olympic silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and P1 million to bronze winner Eumir Marcial.

The athletes were also provided fuel donations for their first year following the Games.

“As the sole gold medalist, Diaz was awarded with the ‘free fuel for life’ donation, while the rest enjoyed their respective allocations for a limited time,” Phoenix Petroleum said.

The company said Diaz received a second year of fuel support in March 2022. However, it claimed that the arrangement ended after the athlete entered into a contract with another petroleum company.

“Upon acknowledging receipt, she was asked if she could share about the donation online. She declined, citing that she recently entered into a contract with another petroleum company. She soon ceased communicating with us,” Phoenix Petroleum said, adding that it respected the decision.

The firm said such corporate donations are typically subject to conditions such as brand alignment. Because Diaz had partnered with another fuel brand, the arrangement “could no longer continue under the same terms.”

Phoenix Petroleum also said it was “puzzling” that the issue resurfaced online years later amid discussions on rising fuel prices, noting that the company had faced criticism over the matter.

“We fulfilled our commitments,” the company said, adding it was disappointed that the concern was raised publicly by Diaz’s manager before any direct communication with the firm.

Despite the controversy, Phoenix Petroleum said it remains proud of its role in supporting athletes and reiterated its respect for Diaz and other Filipino athletes.