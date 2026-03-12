Malacañang declares March 20 a regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr

Malacañang has declared Friday, March 20, 2026, a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

The Palace said the declaration recognizes the significance of Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic calendar. Celebrated by Muslims worldwide, Eid’l Fitr follows a month of prayer, fasting, and reflection.

The announcement came as President Marcos joined members of the Muslim community and leaders from across the country during a Grand Iftar held at Malacañang. The Palace emphasized that the holiday declaration underscores the government’s respect for the traditions and contributions of Muslim Filipinos.

Malacañang also extended its greetings to the Muslim community in the Philippines and around the world as they prepare to celebrate the holiday with their families and communities.

Eid’l Fitr, or the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a significant Islamic holiday ma rking the end of Ramadan. In the Philippines, it has been recognized as a regular holiday under Republic Act No. 9177 and Presidential Proclamation No. 1083, signed into law on November 13, 2002. (Argyll Geducos)