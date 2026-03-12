16 former Marines appear before NBI

Sixteen of the 18 former soldiers, accompanied by lawyer Levito Baligod, appeared at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday, March 12, in connection with allegations that they helped distribute billions of pesos in cash to government officials at the instruction of former Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizaldy Co.

Baligod and the former Marines responded to subpoenas issued by the NBI.

“We are ready to cooperate and provide whatever information,” Baligod assured.

He emphasized that the former Marines did not fabricate the contents of their joint sworn statement.

“They don’t have anything to profit from accusing people in high positions of lying,” he said.

The lawyer noted that the subpoenas indicated the NBI was conducting a background check on the former Marines.

Baligod added that their Marine serial numbers and identification records while employed by Co would be submitted to the bureau.

Asked why each had not executed separate sworn affidavits, Baligod explained: “Kung may common knowledge, puwede pagsamahin. Kaya tayo may tinatawag na joint affidavit.”

Last month, Baligod filed the joint affidavit before the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB).

Earlier, 18 former servicemen—16 ex-Marines and two former Philippine Army members—held a press conference with Baligod, revealing the affidavit’s contents. Among their claims: they escorted personnel from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and alleged that ICC staff received payments to conduct investigations in the country.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, currently detained at The Hague, faces ICC charges of crimes against humanity over extrajudicial killings during his drug war. Following the affidavit’s filing, the OMB directed the NBI to conduct a background check on the former Marines. (Jeffrey Damicog)