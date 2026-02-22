Adamson regains win form, topples UE

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Adamson rediscovered its touch and turned back University of the East, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, to bounce back in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Saturday, Feb. 21.

Shaking off a sluggish opening stretch and a third-set stumble, the Lady Falcons regrouped behind the relentless firepower of Shai Nitura and Frances Mordi in the fourth to shut down the Red Warriors and return to the winning column.

Adamson improved to a 2-1 record while UE absorbed its third defeat and 17th consecutive loss since Season 87.

“Super important win, lalo na sa mga next games medyo mabibigat na ‘yong mga susunod naming mga games,” said Adamson head coach JP Yude.

Nitura dazzled on both ends after pouring all of her 19 points on attacks, while Mordi added 19 points as well as seven digs.

Fhei Sagaysay also shone with 10 points off four attacks, five aces and one block on top of delivering 15 excellent sets.

“Kung kaya pong makaabante sa serving area, somehow do’n nalang po ako bumabawi para sa makaangat po ‘yong team namin,” said Sagaysay.

“Siguro ngayon, wino-work on namin ‘yong chemistry namin, tyaka ‘yong errors namin talagang naha-highlight sya samin… kaya we’ll try our best sa training na mabawasan pa,” Nitura.

Blocks were also key for the JP Yude-mentored crew as it posted 12 with six coming from Princess Dote, who finished with eight points.

Bea Zamudio topped UE’s scoring column with 14 points, Khy Cepada and Nessa Bangayan chipped in 11 points apiece which all went down the drain.