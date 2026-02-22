Panique waxes hot as Lady Bulldogs notch come-from-behind win over Lady Tams

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Arah Panique dropped a career-high 27-point bomb to lead National University to a come-from-behind 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12 victory over Far Eastern University in UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Saturday, Feb. 21.

The red-hot spiker took control of the last three sets to keep the Lady Bulldogs alive, delivering timely kills including the game-winning hit en route to their third straight victory in as many outings.

NU actually trailed 7-11 in the deciding fifth set, but Panique joined forces with Sam Cantada to carry the cudgels.

“‘Di na bago sa mga bata ‘to na-experience na namin ‘to before… sabi ko sa mga bata kunin natin ‘tong panalo,” said NU head coach Regine Diego.

Panique highlighted her performance with 23 attacks, three blocks and once ace to go with six digs, while Vange Alinsug and Cantada contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively.

“Binigay ko nalang po talaga’ yong best ko, kailangan ako ng team, na-inspire ako sa mga teammates ko kasi nakikita ko sila na gusto talaga nilang ilaban,” Panique said.

Lams Lamina, who played off the bench, registered 19 excellent sets while Chams Maaya and Alexa Mata chipped in nine and seven points, respectively.

FEU fell to a 1-2 card despite Gerzel Petallo posting 14 points on 12 attacks and two blocks, and Cla Loresco chipping in 12 points.