Big scare from FEU? Not new for NU

By MARK REY MONTEJO

When things go bad, staying calm and composed, anchored on trust and faith, can turn even the darkest moments into something good and brighter outlook.

So after going down two sets and trailing 7-11 in the decider, National University kept its poise and showcased its championship poise to pull off a dramatic 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12 escape over Far Eastern University Tamaraws last Saturday evening, Feb. 21.

With a sizable crowd on hand – all eager to witness another classic showdown between last year’s semifinalists at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City – the Lady Bulldogs proved wiser and stronger, mounting a stirring comeback behind rising stars Arah Panique and Sam Cantada.

They completed the climb over the gritty Lady Tamaraws, a result that came as no surprise to NU head coach Regine Diego, who has long believed in her wards’ ability to traverse even the toughest hurdles.

“I actually never really doubted the players na hindi nila makuha, I know they were going to fight till the end, because this is not the first time this happened,” said Diego after NU improved to 3-0 at FEU’s expense.

“Even [sa] Shakey’s, even before so many games this happened na with them. That’s why I kept on telling them na this is not new to them, sanay tayo rito, kunin natin,” she added.

As Aly Devosora, Kyle Pendon, Cla Loresco, Jaz Ellarina, and Gerz Petallo running the show throughout the game, Panique, Cantada, and Vange Alinsug, with offensive support from Alexa Mata and Chams Maaya, stayed patience and waited until the momentum swung to their side.

Rising to the occasion was the 22-year-old Panique who answered the call and produced an offensive brilliance, finishing with her career-best of 27 points off 23 kills, three blocks, and one ace.

“Sobrang saya lang po kasi makikita naman sa team namin no’ng first and second sets, medyo nahirapan kami, nag-slow down kami. Binigay kolang po talaga ‘yong best ko,” said Panique, who carries experience from her Alas Pilipinas stint along setter Lams Lamina for NU.

“Kailangan ako ng team, kailangan ko mag-step up, and na-inspire ako sa mga kasama ko no’ng 3rd set hanggang 5th set na ilaban… kasi nakikita ko ‘yong eagerness nilang manalo, kaya binibigay ko nalang ‘yong best ko,” she added.

Lamina, one of the mainstays in post-Bella Belen’s NU era, also made a differene with 19 excellent sets despite coming off the bench.

Now in her final year as a Lady Bulldogs, Lamina, 23, made sure she fulfilled her veteran duties by reminding her young teammates to just maintain their composure in face of heavy pressure.

“Simula no’ng natalo kami ng two sets, nag-slow down talaga kami do’n at nag-adjust kaagad sa pasa,” said Lamina. “Ni-remind kolang sa mga teammates ko no’ng pinasok ako, kailangan lang maging compose hanggang sa dulo.”