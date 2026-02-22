Age just a number as Mikee Romero rides into world polo at 52

At 52, most athletes were already done with their careers and content at looking back, telling and telling their past glories to their grandchildren and friends alike.

But not for former Deputy Speaker and sports patron Mikee Romero, who is also active as a Philippine Air Force reservist.

His body and his mind continue to crave the thrill and adrenaline of the competition, and before he knew it, he found himself in the middle of the field, under the scorching sun, taking on the world’s best polo players.

Life starts at 50 as they say. But for Romero, the urge to test his limits and expand his boundaries even at that age led to his rise in the world polo rankings.

And the pursuit all began in the prestigious series Gauntlet of Polo in Wellington, Florida last year. It was a great year, indeed.

Romero steered GlobalPort-Passion For Polo to a semifinal finish in the C.V. Whitney Cup, a runner-up showing in the USPA Bronze Cup, and a quarterfinal appearance in the U.S. Open Polo Championship — the crown jewel of American polo.

“It is unheard of and unbelievable to become a world-class athlete at this later stage of my life,” said Romero. “Especially in such a very demanding sport.”

And demanding it is like driving a Formula1 car.

Polo is widely considered one of the most physically demanding sports, requiring elite conditioning, balance, endurance, and mental focus as they navigate with their horses and execute precise plays.

One mistake may result in injury.

Romero became the first Filipino to break into the Top 25 of the World Polo Tour amateur rankings, and remains the highest-ranked Southeast Asian player on the list.

These accomplishments elevated not only Romero’s personal standing but also the global profile of Philippine polo.

No wonder he was given a special citation by the Philippine Sportswriters Association during its annual Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel.

His accomplishment in the highly competitive level just proved that excellence isn’t bound by age. Romero did not set out to defy time. He just refused to be defined by it.

With his PSA award, Romero is certainly going for another first in the sport widely known as “Sport of Kings.”