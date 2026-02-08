BasketballHeadlinesSports

Caloocan, Abra, Batangas down rivals in MPBL Preseason opener

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Kean Baclaan

Reinforced Caloocan thwarted Muntinlupa, 74-66, on Saturday to join Abra and Batangas in the early lead of the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Caloocan Sports Complex.
The Abra Solid North Weavers coasted to a 102-88 victory over the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins in the opener, while the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters followed suit with a 77-60 conquest of the Bataan Risers.
Bolstered by coveted veterans Rob Celiz and Eric Camson, gunner Jielo Razon, and touted rookie Kean Baclaan, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo bunched 12 points to break free 66-53, midway through the fourth quarter.
Celiz, a four-time MPBL All-Star, posted 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal to earn best player honors over mainstay Chris Bitoon, who tallied 11 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Rommel Calahat contributed 9 points, while Baclaan, a former De La Salle star, got going in the second half and finished with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in his pro debut.
Camson, former main man of Rizal Province, Jammer Jamito and Razon chipped in 8 points each for the Batang Kankaloo, regarded as a strong contender in the coming 2026 MPBL Eighth Season.
The Muntinlupa Cagers, who led for 11 minutes and 53 seconds, got 13 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds from Shawn Argente, 8 points from Felix Apreku and 6 points each from MJ Dela Virgen and Gamaliel Evangelista.
Encho Serrano fired a game-high 24 points in just 14 minutes and 34 seconds to head six Weavers in double figures.
Homegrown Will Keane Lee, tending the backcourt vacated by 2025 Finals MVP Jason Brickman, posted 12 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds, followed by Harley Baldo with 11.
Reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso contributed 10 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, homegrown Redel Fabro 10 points and 3 assists, and 6-foot-8 rookie Drex Delos Reyes 10 points plus 7 rebounds.

Antique leaves no stone unturned for Palaro
Smith kayoes Groves
UAAP Thrilla at Araneta: Maroons, Archers go for all the marbles
Team PH bags 1 silver, 2 bronzes in Hanoi SEA Games
Brownlee’s naturalization hurdles first step
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lagac extends hot streak, shares spotlight with Ong

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lagac extends hot streak, shares spotlight with Ong
Headlines Sports Tennis
Multi-medalist para chess player Sander Severino passes away
chess Headlines Sports
Tabuena finishes in joint 48th in Riyadh LIV Golf League
Golf Headlines Sports
Eala bags P2.6 million in Abu Dhabi, assured of P1-M in Qatar
Headlines Sports Tennis