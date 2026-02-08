Caloocan, Abra, Batangas down rivals in MPBL Preseason opener

Reinforced Caloocan thwarted Muntinlupa, 74-66, on Saturday to join Abra and Batangas in the early lead of the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

The Abra Solid North Weavers coasted to a 102-88 victory over the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins in the opener, while the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters followed suit with a 77-60 conquest of the Bataan Risers.

Bolstered by coveted veterans Rob Celiz and Eric Camson, gunner Jielo Razon, and touted rookie Kean Baclaan, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo bunched 12 points to break free 66-53, midway through the fourth quarter.

Celiz, a four-time MPBL All-Star, posted 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal to earn best player honors over mainstay Chris Bitoon, who tallied 11 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Rommel Calahat contributed 9 points, while Baclaan, a former De La Salle star, got going in the second half and finished with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in his pro debut.

Camson, former main man of Rizal Province, Jammer Jamito and Razon chipped in 8 points each for the Batang Kankaloo, regarded as a strong contender in the coming 2026 MPBL Eighth Season.

The Muntinlupa Cagers, who led for 11 minutes and 53 seconds, got 13 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds from Shawn Argente, 8 points from Felix Apreku and 6 points each from MJ Dela Virgen and Gamaliel Evangelista.

Encho Serrano fired a game-high 24 points in just 14 minutes and 34 seconds to head six Weavers in double figures.

Homegrown Will Keane Lee, tending the backcourt vacated by 2025 Finals MVP Jason Brickman, posted 12 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds, followed by Harley Baldo with 11.

Reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso contributed 10 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, homegrown Redel Fabro 10 points and 3 assists, and 6-foot-8 rookie Drex Delos Reyes 10 points plus 7 rebounds.