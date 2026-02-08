Fil-Canadian Davison beats out Capital1’s Bella Belen for Player of the Week award

Savi Davison continues to prove to be a steady and reliable offensive force for PLDT.

The Filipino-Canadian flaunted her lethal form early in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, anchoring the High Speed Hitters’ stunning sweep of full force 10-time champion Creamline to open their campaign.

Davison, showing up in the season-ending conference fitter and buffed up, delivered an opening day performance to remember with a monster triple-double to power PLDT to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-23, whipping of the Cool Smashers on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Dropping 26 points from 23 kills and three kill blocks, on top of 11 digs and 10 excellent receptions, Davison’s performance highlighted the two-time champion club’s statement victory.

Davison’s efforts and production earned her recognition as the first recipient of the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of January 31 to February 7.

Davison edged out Capital1 winger Bella Belen, who had a career-high performance of 26 points, three-time conference MVP Brooke Van Sickle and Myla Pablo of Nxled; Erika Santos and Vanie Gandler of Cignal; Sisi Rondina of Choco Mucho, and Erika Deloria of Galeries Tower for the weekly honor given by print and online reporters covering the pioneering professional volleyball league organized by Sports Vision.