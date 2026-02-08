Canino pips Ordizo, gains share of National Women’s Chess Championship lead

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Ruelle Canino downed Kate Ordizo to catch up with Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna at the helm after 10 rounds of the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship in Malolos, Bulacan on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The 18-year-old Cagayan de Oro native needed 76 moves of a Queen’s Pawn duel to clinch the win – her seventh point in the last eight rounds to share the lead with Frayna with 7.5 points apiece.

Frayna was held to a 39-move draw by Allaney Jia Doroy in their Caro-kann encounter of this tournament supported by host City Mayor Christian Natividad and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Jan Jodilyn Fronda, a former national champion herself like Frayna and Canino, outlasted Vic Derotas in 60 moves of a Pirc Defense to jump up to solo third with seven points.

With five more rounds to go in this event dubbed as the “Battle of the Women’s Masters,” expect Canino, Frayna and Fronda to shoot for more wins as they eye one of the three slots in this September’s World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Bernadette Galas fought Maria Lavandero to a 76-move standoff of a Sicilian and slid to No. 4 with 6.5 points.