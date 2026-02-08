Lagac extends hot streak, shares spotlight with Ong

Miguel Lagac continued his scorching run on the Palawan Pawnshop junior circuit, carving out another two-title feat in the boys’ singles of the Arcillas National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex and Zaballa 1 courts in Sta. Rosa, Laguna recently.

Riding the momentum of back-to-back tournament triumphs, the fast-rising Cebuano once again asserted his dominance, toppling top-ranked rivals in both the 16- and 18-and-under divisions of the Group 2, top-ranking event presented by Dunlop.

Lagac dismantled Monte de Ramos, 6-2, 6-3, in the 16-and-U finals before turning back Frank Dilao, 6-3, 6-2, to clinch the championship of the centerpiece 18-and-U division in the tournament, part of the nationwide Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis program spearheaded by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

The twin victories underscored Lagac’s sustained surge, coming on the heels of his title runs in the MAC’s Crank It tournament in Parañaque and the Zopiya Morales tournament in Pampanga, where he also pocketed the doubles crown.

Lagac went on to match his recent three-title feat as he teamed up with Antonio Ng Jr. to edge Frank and France Dilao in a grind-out 8-7(5) win to capture the 18-and-U doubles crown.

Sharing the spotlight – and the tournament MVP honors – was Erynne Ong, who also swept the 16- and 18-and-U titles on the girls’ side in the event sponsored by Mayor Arlene Arcillas and Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, and sanctioned by Philta and the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR).

The top-seeded Ong, from Parañaque City, clipped doubles partner Ayl Gonzaga, 6-2, 6-2, in the 16-and-U finals. Unranked in the 18-and-U division, she continued her impressive run, dispatching Gonzaga anew in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-1, before rallying past Cielo Gonzales, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1, to snare the crown.

Ong later matched Lagac’s three-title romp as she and Gonzaga blanked Tori Deocampo and Cristina Reyes, 8-0, in the 18-and-U doubles finals.

Other winners included Cristiano Calingasan of Bataan, Yuan Torrente of Olongapo, Lilith Rufino of Makati, and Kate Chavez of Iloilo.

Calingasan overpowered Tyronne Caro, 6-1, 6-3, to rule the boys’ 14-and-U division; Torrente crushed Liam Harrow, 6-1, 6-3, in the boys’ 12-and-U finals; Rufino stunned top seed Amanda Barrido, 6-4, 6-4, in the girls’ 14-and-U event; while Chavez upended No. 2 seed Donarose Olavides, 7-5, 6-4.

In doubles play, Barrido teamed up with Francine Wong to rout Jasmine Solis and Precious Valdez, 8-2, for the girls’ 14-and-U title, while Djokovic Garcia and Nathan Ilagan shocked top seeds Calingasan and Jan Villeno, 8-4, to claim the boys’ 14-and-U doubles crown.