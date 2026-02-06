HeadlinesSportsTennis

Weary Eala falls in singles, but wins in doubles at Abu Dhabi Open

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
Alex Eala (Screengrab Premier Sports 2, Abu Dhabi Open)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Almost running on fumes but not in resolve, Alex Eala put on another command performance in front of her boisterous fans as she and Indonesian partner Janice Tjen romped to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Spaniard Cristina Bucșa and Chinese Shuai Zhang to reach the doubles semifinals of the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open in the UAE early Friday, Feb. 6.

And just like the other day, their win generated a football-like atmosphere after the duo displayed pure grit especially Eala who endured a grueling day after playing in the singles quarterfinal early in the day.

Eala suffered a 3-6, 3-6 loss to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, but that failed to dampen her spirit as she hit the ball with more ferocity much to the delight of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who spent their hard-earned savings just to see and support their idol – Tien included.

Eala and Tjen now arranged a semis meeting with Slovakian Tereza Mihalíková and British Olivia Nicholls, who edged out Russian Irina Khromacheva and Slovenian Andreja Klepač, 7-5, 6-7(7), 10-8.

“Hi everyone. We just won our quarterfinals match today, and don’t forget to come and support us,” said Tjen to their supporters.

“Super happy, thank you everybody,” Eala added.

Their semis duel is set later Friday, Feb. 6, which will be later followed by another doubles action between American Sofia Kenin and Australian Maya Joint against US’ Desirae Krawczyk and Alexandrova.

Meaning, a potential rematch looms for Eala and Alexandrova, who beat the Filipina ace to forge a singles semis encounter with American Hailey Baptiste.

Boosted by their 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 escape over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and France’s Kristina Mladenovic, Eala and Tjen immediately made a statement, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first set.

Though Bucșa and Zhang stayed within striking distance at 3-4, the Southeast Asian duo regained their rhythm, halting the Spanish-Chinese pair’s rally and reclaiming the advantage.

Their momentum carried into the second set, where they stormed to another 3-0 cushion set the tone, which they maintained despite a late surge from their opponents.

 

Rey Nambatac shines in first Finals as TNT draws first blood vs Ginebra
Constantino shines in pro debut; Quiban still ahead
The NBA Finals are set, with Boston set to face Dallas for the Larry O’Brien Trophy
Berths to PH team up for grabs in BWC
Saso loses in semis
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Family of slain policewoman withdraws complaint vs husband

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Family of slain policewoman withdraws complaint vs husband
Headlines News
Thai Vongchaisit grads 1-shot lead at PH Golf Championship
golf Headlines Sports
Kang survives late scare, clings to 1-shot lead at PH Ladies Masters
golf Headlines Sports
Sandiganbayan keeps Revilla in QC jail, upholds charges
Headlines News