Diliman, CEU, Olivarez, UB victorious in PGFlex-UCAL opener

Games Monday

(Paco Arena)

12 noon – CEU vs ICC

2 p.m. – PCU-D vs LPU-B

4 p.m. – Olivarez vs PWU

6 p.m. – MCU vs Diliman

Orlando Guetteng of Diliman College and foreign-student athlete Precious Momowei of Centro Escolar University shared the limelight on the opening day of the PG Flex-UCAL Season 8 Basketball Tournament when they led their respective school to victories on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Coming off the bench, Guetting made a 3-point basket in a wondrous catch-and-shoot play barely two seconds left to lift the Blue Dragons to a pulsating 74-73 win over the Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas Dolphins and produce one of the highlights of the day.

The 6-foot-9 Momowie felt very comfortable at his new home as he helped power the Scorpions to a convincing 64-47 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas Pirates.

Putting behind a forgettable 0-14 stint with the University of the East Warriors in the UAAP last season, Momowei produced 15 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks – numbers expected from him as the Mendiola-based CEU sent strong warning in its desire to regain the title it lost last year.

Reigning titlist Olivarez College also prevailed over Immaculada Concepcion College, 68-65, but not after going through some precarious moments just like what University of Batangas encountered in beating the surprisingly strong Philippine Women’s University, 67-59.

But the day belonged to Guetting.

With Diliman facing the prospect of a painful defeat, the two-time champions went to Guetting and the shooting-guard delivered, making the clutch play to ignite a wild celebration.

That 3-point basket was his second for the day to finish with 6 points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field in nearly 12 minutes of action in the tournament also backed by Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, CafeFrance, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill, Mighty Bond, and Undfitd Sportswear.

Leonard Marana led Diliman with 25 points spiked by three triples, while FSA Solomon Kone and Matthew Calilong added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

The Sea Lions, on the other hand, leaned on Hanz Philip Maycong, Rodel Renon and Christian Vergara to shoot down the ICC Blue Hawks in another wild finish.

Maycong led all scorers with 19, while Renon chipped in 15 after making both his 3-point attempts.