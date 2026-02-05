News Roundup

Family of slain policewoman withdraws complaint vs husband

Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
John Mollenido (left) at the inurnment ceremony for his wife Diane Marie Mollenido, and son John Ysmael on Feb. 5 at Heritage Park in Taguig (Screenshot from D. Gabs' video)

The family of slain policewoman Police Senior Master Sergeant Diane Marie Mollenido has formally withdrawn the criminal complaint against her husband, Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido.

Diane’s sister, Daisie Gabres, filed a motion to withdraw the charges for robbery with homicide and theft before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

John’s lawyer, Cristobal Rimando, confirmed the development, saying, “We confirm that the family of the late Policewoman Diane Marie Mollenido has formally withdrawn the complaints for robbery with homicide and theft previously filed against our client, Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. This development has likewise been publicly confirmed by DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla.”

He added, “From the outset, we have maintained that liability must be determined on the basis of credible evidence and the legal standard of probable cause, not on assumptions drawn from our client’s emotional state in the aftermath of a tragic incident. Our client remains fully cooperative with authorities.”

Diane Marie, 38, and her eight-year-old son, John Ysmael, both residents of Taguig, were killed after being reported missing on Jan. 16. John himself had filed the missing persons report with the Taguig police.

On Jan. 24, Diane Marie’s body was discovered in Pulilan, Bulacan, while John Ysmael’s remains were found in Victoria, Tarlac on Jan. 29.

The Philippine National Police identified four suspects in the killings: Pia Katrina Panganiban, Christian Suarez Panganiban, Gil Valdemoro Dy Jr., and Maribel Suarez Panganiban.

Remulla earlier stated that Mollenido and her son were killed following a P450,000 vehicle transaction with suspects Pia Katrina and Christian, who are now under police custody.

John attended the inurnment ceremony for Diane Marie and John Ysmael on Feb. 5 at Heritage Park in Taguig. (Jonathan Hicap)

