FootballSports

Benzema arrives at Al-Hilal, shakes up Ronaldo-led title race

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
FILE - Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema celebrates at the end of the Soccer Club World Cup first round soccer match between Al Ittihad and Auckland City FC at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

France icon Karim Benzema swapped one Saudi club for another on Monday, Feb. 2, when joining Al-Hilal from rival Al-Ittihad — a move that could be bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Ballon d’Or winner has joined Saudi Pro League leader Al-Hilal, which is one point ahead of Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo is still waiting for his first league title since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and has seen his main rival strengthen with the addition of five-time Champions League winner Benzema.

The former Real Madrid striker, a teammate of Ronaldo’s at the Spanish giant. led Al-Ittihad to the title last year, as well as the King’s Cup.

Al-Hilal is Saudi Arabia’s most successful team with 21 league titles and four Asian Championships.

Last year it stunned Manchester City at the Club World Cup 4-3 and knocked out Pep Guardiola’s team.

Coached by two-time Champions League finalist Simone Inzaghi, it represents a major threat to Ronaldo’s hopes of being crowned league champion after sparking a wave of top soccer players — including Benzema — to move to the Saudi league.

Benzema’s deal comes at a time when there are reports Ronaldo is unhappy about a lack of transfer activity from Al-Nassr.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is the majority owner of Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal is accustomed to making spectacular signings, having lured Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. It previously tried to sign Kylian Mbappe for a world record $332 million and last year moved for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after leaving Man United as a free agent in 2022. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has become the face of soccer in Saudi Arabia but his only trophy has been the Arab Champions Cup.

He was absent from Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh on Monday amid reports he is unhappy.

Kerber outguns Halep to reach semis
Yumul buries 9 triples as Gilas girls avert collapse vs Syria
Carlos Yulo eyes another floor exercise gold at worlds
PBA DL: Racal eyes top 2 spot in semifinals
PBA: Manila Clasico
Share This Article
Previous Article Alex Eala downs Sonmez to jumpstart Abu Dhabi Open campaign

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Alex Eala downs Sonmez to jumpstart Abu Dhabi Open campaign
Headlines Sports
Knicks ruin LeBron’s 32nd regular-season game at MSG, go six in a row
Basketball Sports
5TH suspect in killing of police officer Mollenido, son surrenders
Headlines News
5 entries share 2026 WSC-1 title
Cockfighting Sports