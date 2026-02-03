Missing sales lady found dead in La Union hills

By LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

The body of a 29-year-old sales lady who was reported missing on Saturday, Jan. 31, was discovered on Monday morning, Feb. 2, in a mountainous area of Sitio Mallare, Barangay San Isidro, Naguilian, La Union, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Thelma Liza Banay Cachero, a resident of Barangay San Isidro.

According to the Police Regional Office 1, a local farmer tending his carabao found Cachero’s body around 7:30 a.m. She was lying face up on a grassy slope and was already in a state of decomposition.

Cachero had been reported missing by her father after she failed to return home. Known in the community for her work as a sales lady, she earned her living through daily trade.

Responding personnel secured the site and coordinated with the Municipal Health Office of Naguilian.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) were also deployed for a thorough investigation.

Police Regional Office 1 director Police Brig Gen. Dindo Reyes said a full probe is underway to determine the cause of death and whether foul play was involved.

Authorities said they will release further details once verified information becomes available.