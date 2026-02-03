HeadlinesSports

Alex Eala downs Sonmez to jumpstart Abu Dhabi Open campaign

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Alexandra Eala (AP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

To the cheers of mostly Filipino crowd, Alex Eala made her title campaign felt after downing Zeynep Sonmez, 6-4, 6-3, in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Open early Tuesday, Feb. 3 (Philippine time) in United Arab Emirates.

The Filipina ace shattered a 3-all deadlock in the first set and went on to dictate the tempo for most parts of the match against her Turkish rival in the WTA 500 event.

Up next for Eala is veteran Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who pulled off one of the day’s upsets by stunning eighth seed Paula Badosa, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Eala is also scheduled to compete in the doubles later in the day with Indonesian Janice Tjen against Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian standout of Filipino descent, and multiple Grand Slam doubles champion Kristina Mladenovic.

Tats Suzara reelected volleyball president
Once again, Floyd teases Pacquiao, boxing fans
Pacquiao undergoes blood, urine testing
Celtics battle back to beat Wizards; Lakers down Pelicans
Murray, Wawrinka set up semis duel
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Knicks ruin LeBron’s 32nd regular-season game at MSG, go six in a row

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Knicks ruin LeBron’s 32nd regular-season game at MSG, go six in a row
Basketball Sports
5TH suspect in killing of police officer Mollenido, son surrenders
Headlines News
5 entries share 2026 WSC-1 title
Cockfighting Sports
Fajardo to Austria’s critics: ‘Magaling si coach’
Basketball Headlines Sports