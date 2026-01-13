Bulldogs, Lady Blazers to represent PH in ASEAN University Games

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Reigning UAAP men’s volleyball champion National University will carry the Philippine flag in the 22nd ASEAN University Games (AUG) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December after topping the recent Philippine University Volleyball League (PUVL) recently.

There, the Dante Alinsunurin-mentored crew wrested the trophy after outlasting the gritty Mapua Cardinals, 32-30, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21, in the finale.

Before barging into the finals where Buds Buddin emerged as the Most Valuable Player, NU had also toppled Philippine Normal University, Technological University of the Philippines, and Mapua.

Meanwhile, the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers joined the Bulldogs in the regional joust after besting the Perpetual Lady Altas, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19, in the women’s division finals.

Led by power-hitting Bryan Bagunas, the Bulldogs reigned in the 2018 edition of AUG in Naypyidaw, Myanmar after stunning a powerhouse Thailand team in four sets.

Currently, NU is gearing up for its six-peat bid in UAAP Season 88 with its latest preparation set in Japan.

“Back in Japan to beef up our UAAP preps over the next fortnight,” the team wrote on its social media post.

With skipper and Season 87 Finals MVP Leo Aringo already completed his playing years in the league, Alas Pilipinas’ Buddin, Leo Ordiales, Jade Disquitado, and Rwenzmel Taguibolos will banner the pack for the upcoming season.