Duterte supporters launch signature drive; Rep. Paolo says dad won’t return under Marcos

DAVAO CITY – Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte launched a signature campaign dubbed “Tay, Kami Naman!” on Monday, Jan. 12, at Rizal Park on San Pedro St. in Davao City, drawing hundreds of residents and visitors who signed on to press for his return and challenge his detention abroad.

However, Davao City first district Rep. Paolo Duterte, speaking to supporters outside the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, said his father will not return to the Philippines as long as Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. remains president.

He added that the family continues to pray for the former President’s eventual homecoming, though Duterte himself prefers to stay abroad for now.

“That is what we are all praying for—that he might be able to return to the Philippines. But according to him, he will stay here for now as long as Marcos is still the president,” the lawmaker said.

Rep. Duterte also gave an update on his father’s health, noting that while the former President has gained some weight and is eating well, his legs have thinned due to lack of exercise.

“Overall, he is healthy and being well cared for by the doctors inside (the ICC detention facility),” he added.

The former President, who faces ICC proceedings over his administration’s anti-drug campaign, has been staying in The Hague while the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I reviews his case, including his health status.

Rep. Duterte said his father urged Filipinos to uphold the Constitution. “To our fellow citizens and the military, if you think the Filipino people are in danger, protect the Filipinos and the Philippines.”

Joie Cruz, political observer of the Tay, Kami Naman movement, said the campaign aims to raise public awareness and pressure the Supreme Court to resolve pending cases related to Duterte’s alleged illegal arrest and referral to the ICC.

She stressed that the movement underscores broader concerns over civil liberties in the country.

“What happened to former President Duterte is unacceptable for an ordinary Filipino like me,” Cruz said, warning that if citizens allow the government to deprive someone of freedom without clear legal basis, the same could happen to anyone.

Cruz added that the campaign, which seeks to gather at least 500,000 signatures, reflects growing public engagement from Duterte’s supporters as legal proceedings abroad continue to determine his next steps. (Ivy Tejano)