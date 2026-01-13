Marcos orders DILG to pursue extradition of Zaldy Co

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to formally seek an extradition treaty with Portugal in order to arrest fugitive Zaldy Co, who is believed to be hiding there.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced on Tuesday, Jan. 13, that the President instructed them to push for Co’s extradition despite the absence of an existing treaty between the Philippines and Portugal.

“Nagbigay ng instruction ang President, formally mag-a-apply na kami ng extradition treaty sa kanila kahit wala pang formal extradition treaty between the two countries,” Remulla said during a Palace briefing.

The DILG chief also bared that they have already requested the repatriation of Co through the Interpol.

“Pero through the Interpol magre-request na kami ng repatriation ni Zaldy Co kung nasa Portugal talaga siya,” Remulla said.

In early December last year, Co’s Philippine passport was cancelled, a move that aimed at preventing him from further hiding over allegations of corruption in connection to the flood control anomalies.

He was, however, suspected to have been carrying a Portuguese passport.

“We suspect na nasa Portugal siya. Ang information namin ay meron siyang Portuguese passport out of an immigration clause na binigay nila. Ang information namin itong ay 10 years old pero ive-verify pa naming,” Remulla said.

The former congressman was among the 16 people charged in connection with the anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

The government has since urged overseas Filipinos to take a photo of him in case they see him and report it to Filipino authorities. (Betheena Unite)